CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, CONMED Corporation’s stock clocked out at $122.19, down -7.52% from its previous closing price of $132.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995288 shares were traded. CNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Hartman Curt R sold 1,000 shares for $136.00 per share. The transaction valued at 136,000 led to the insider holds 4,299 shares of the business.

Peters Stanley W III sold 5,000 shares of CNMD for $655,676 on Jun 08. The VP GM Advanced Surgery now owns 63 shares after completing the transaction at $131.14 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Ferrell John D., who serves as the Executive Vice President – HR of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $131.81 each. As a result, the insider received 224,077 and left with 702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 252.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNMD has reached a high of $138.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNMD traded 372.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 427.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CNMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 4.14M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.94% and a Short% of Float of 17.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, CNMD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $306.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.35M to a low estimate of $304.3M. As of the current estimate, CONMED Corporation’s year-ago sales were $277.19M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.94M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $304M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.