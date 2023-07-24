CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) closed at $7.21 in the last session, up 2.12% from day before closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1653122 shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CXAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 105.77M and an Enterprise Value of 99.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -44.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CXAI traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 662k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 680.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 304.16k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.84% and a Short% of Float of 178.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has CXApp Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.16, with high estimates of $10.73 and low estimates of $103.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Financial Services and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.