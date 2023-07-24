Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.79

As of close of business last night, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.79, up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733099 shares were traded. DARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7598.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DARE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DARE now has a Market Capitalization of 68.01M and an Enterprise Value of 48.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DARE has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9973.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DARE traded 249.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 423.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.16M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DARE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 477.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 342.64k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.7M and the low estimate is $5.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 356.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.