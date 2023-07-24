Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) closed at $105.11 in the last session, up 2.60% from day before closing price of $102.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5284381 shares were traded. DFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $112 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Eichfeld Robert Andrew sold 13,477 shares for $114.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,804 led to the insider holds 31,509 shares of the business.

Minetti Carlos sold 7,000 shares of DFS for $826,000 on Feb 02. The EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking now owns 114,493 shares after completing the transaction at $118.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Minetti Carlos, who serves as the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $115.65 each. As a result, the insider received 809,550 and left with 121,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFS now has a Market Capitalization of 26.28B. As of this moment, Discover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFS has reached a high of $122.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFS traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 6.88M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DFS is 2.80, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.79 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $3.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.24 and $11.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.04. EPS for the following year is $13.17, with 20 analysts recommending between $14.5 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.01B to a low estimate of $3.84B. As of the current estimate, Discover Financial Services’s year-ago sales were $3.37B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.34B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.9B and the low estimate is $13.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.