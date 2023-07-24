Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Records 1.16 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2700 High

After finishing at $2.19 in the prior trading day, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) closed at $2.22, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157287 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOUG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOUG now has a Market Capitalization of 196.76M and an Enterprise Value of 211.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $5.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5495, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4858.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 826.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 1.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $242.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267M to a low estimate of $217.13M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.35M, an estimated decrease of -33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.96M, a decrease of -26.20% over than the figure of -$33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.92M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $935.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $950.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.