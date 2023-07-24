DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) closed the day trading at $3.05 down -7.29% from the previous closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782775 shares were traded. DRRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Robertson Judith J. bought 9,412 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,000 led to the insider holds 356,132 shares of the business.

Robertson Judith J. bought 71,531 shares of DRRX for $60,794 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 346,720 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Robertson Judith J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,189 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,615 and bolstered with 275,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRRX now has a Market Capitalization of 74.69M and an Enterprise Value of 53.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRRX has reached a high of $9.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0536.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRRX traded about 164.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRRX traded about 409.55k shares per day. A total of 23.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.42M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DRRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 565.14k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.65 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, DURECT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.08M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.36M, a decrease of -71.90% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.28M, down -35.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.8M and the low estimate is $13.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 175.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.