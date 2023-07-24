Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) closed at $52.32 down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $52.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1911410 shares were traded. DT stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynatrace Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Allen Alicia sold 1,500 shares for $54.96 per share. The transaction valued at 82,443 led to the insider holds 92,680 shares of the business.

Allen Alicia sold 1,500 shares of DT for $77,743 on Jun 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 94,180 shares after completing the transaction at $51.83 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Dollentz-Scharer Matthias, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 77,720 shares for $51.26 each. As a result, the insider received 3,983,750 and left with 84,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DT now has a Market Capitalization of 15.34B and an Enterprise Value of 14.86B. As of this moment, Dynatrace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 142.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 100.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DT has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DT has traded an average of 3.01M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 289.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.83% stake in the company. Shares short for DT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.68M, compared to 10.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $326.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $330M to a low estimate of $324.2M. As of the current estimate, Dynatrace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.27M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.6M, an increase of 24.30% over than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $343.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.1M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.