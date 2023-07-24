Examining Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $100.82 down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $101.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10453740 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.71.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $145 from $100 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Armstrong Brian sold 59,460 shares for $105.69 per share. The transaction valued at 6,284,288 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rajaram Gokul sold 4,580 shares of COIN for $488,457 on Jul 14. The Director now owns 13,993 shares after completing the transaction at $106.65 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Grewal Paul, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,573 shares for $110.07 each. As a result, the insider received 393,280 and left with 56,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 23.65B and an Enterprise Value of 21.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COIN has traded an average of 16.86M shares per day and 24.91M over the past ten days. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 36.01M with a Short Ratio of 36.01M, compared to 35.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.35% and a Short% of Float of 21.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of -$49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93M and the low estimate is $1.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.