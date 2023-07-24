Examining National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) closed at $0.33 down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1478434 shares were traded. NCMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3226.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of National CineMedia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $0.25 from $0.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 when Felenstein Scott D sold 398 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 134 led to the insider holds 220,757 shares of the business.

Lesinski Thomas F. sold 24,329 shares of NCMI for $5,382 on Feb 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 331,113 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Felenstein Scott D, who serves as the President – Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 7,911 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,750 and left with 220,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCMI now has a Market Capitalization of 57.09M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3252.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NCMI has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 145.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 8.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NCMI is 0.12, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 35.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 16.11.

Earnings Estimates

