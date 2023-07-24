Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed at $4.46 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322937 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FATE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Dulac Edward J III sold 5,182 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 25,029 led to the insider holds 124,288 shares of the business.

Powl Brian T. sold 3,854 shares of FATE for $18,769 on Jul 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 41,146 shares after completing the transaction at $4.87 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Xu Yuan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,460 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider received 19,307 and left with 9,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 438.79M and an Enterprise Value of 137.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.7158.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FATE traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.93M with a Short Ratio of 25.93M, compared to 29.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.36% and a Short% of Float of 33.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 21 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.55M, an estimated decrease of -70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $960k, a decrease of -93.60% less than the figure of -$70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.3M, down -30.50% from the average estimate.