FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Shares Decline by -5.41% to Close at $2.10

As of close of business last night, FibroGen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.10, down -5.41% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7083361 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,000 shares for $2.69 per share. The transaction valued at 5,380 led to the insider holds 32,866 shares of the business.

Conterno Enrique A sold 1,880 shares of FGEN for $5,264 on Jul 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 374,722 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Wettig Thane, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 791 shares for $16.53 each. As a result, the insider received 13,075 and left with 108,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 204.92M and an Enterprise Value of -64.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.7278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.6315.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FGEN traded 2.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 6.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.61. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $34.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.74M to a low estimate of $28.4M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.81M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.45M, an increase of 138.00% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.37M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.74M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.