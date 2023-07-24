FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed at $4.04 down -11.60% from its previous closing price of $4.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047815 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FingerMotion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Leong Yew Poh sold 2,500 shares for $5.65 per share. The transaction valued at 14,125 led to the insider holds 230,000 shares of the business.

Leong Yew Poh sold 2,500 shares of FNGR for $10,500 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 232,500 shares after completing the transaction at $4.20 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Leong Yew Poh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 25,625 and left with 235,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNGR now has a Market Capitalization of 210.03M and an Enterprise Value of 204.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8365, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4148.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNGR has traded an average of 657.89K shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 51.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.90M. Insiders hold about 52.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 987.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 304.27k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Earnings Estimates

