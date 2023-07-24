Ford Motor Company (F) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs F

After finishing at $14.03 in the prior trading day, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed at $13.93, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56616369 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of F by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 14, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $14 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FARLEY JR JAMES D sold 79,921 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,840 led to the insider holds 1,638,667 shares of the business.

Lawler John T. sold 29,821 shares of F for $389,623 on Mar 03. The Vice President, CFO now owns 443,683 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who serves as the President, Ford Blue of the company, sold 24,850 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider received 323,321 and left with 511,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, F now has a Market Capitalization of 55.73B and an Enterprise Value of 156.91B. As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $15.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 59.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 57.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.92B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Jun 29, 2023 were 162.08M with a Short Ratio of 162.08M, compared to 16.7k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, F’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.55, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 76.10% for F, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $40.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.5B to a low estimate of $37.45B. As of the current estimate, Ford Motor Company’s year-ago sales were $37.91B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.04B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.21B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.98B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.9B and the low estimate is $141.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.