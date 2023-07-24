FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.15, down -8.97% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601056 shares were traded. FOXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1637 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

To gain a deeper understanding of FOXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Dowling Vincent J. Jr sold 3,000 shares for $0.16 per share. The transaction valued at 491 led to the insider holds 4,647,405 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.40M and an Enterprise Value of 8.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5181.

It appears that FOXO traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 477.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 380.2k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.