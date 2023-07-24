fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Records 16.58 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.0500 High

After finishing at $2.90 in the prior trading day, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $2.76, down -4.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16575758 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUBO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Horihuela Alberto sold 78,564 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 87,206 led to the insider holds 1,360,718 shares of the business.

Janedis John bought 8,000 shares of FUBO for $9,759 on Mar 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 61,237 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider received 167,789 and left with 1,252,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUBO now has a Market Capitalization of 805.51M and an Enterprise Value of 890.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $8.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2140.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.10M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 48.57M with a Short Ratio of 48.57M, compared to 43.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $302.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $303M to a low estimate of $300.6M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.89M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.75M, an increase of 38.70% over than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $307.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.