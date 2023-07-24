Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) closed at $1.15 in the last session, down -7.26% from day before closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702086 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley FBR on May 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37M and an Enterprise Value of -9.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLMD has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1662.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLMD traded on average about 254.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.10M. Insiders hold about 13.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GLMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 16.05k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.5 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.3 and -$6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.3. EPS for the following year is -$7.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$7.2 and -$7.2.