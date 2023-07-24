General Motors Company (GM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed the day trading at $38.55 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $39.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13614162 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 14, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $49 from $46 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Reuss Mark L sold 9,300 shares for $41.00 per share. The transaction valued at 381,300 led to the insider holds 282,973 shares of the business.

Jacobson Paul A bought 31,000 shares of GM for $1,010,600 on May 19. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 186,847 shares after completing the transaction at $32.60 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Johnson Gerald, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 15,743 shares for $42.65 each. As a result, the insider received 671,439 and left with 71,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 53.59B and an Enterprise Value of 139.80B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GM traded about 13.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GM traded about 12.64M shares per day. A total of 1.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 33.37M with a Short Ratio of 33.37M, compared to 33.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

GM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $6.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $42.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.82B to a low estimate of $38.43B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.76B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.68B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.65B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.32B and the low estimate is $153.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.