Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock Price Peaks at $3.1750 During Trading

The closing price of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) was $3.07 for the day, down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2705725 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GERN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when LAWLIS V BRYAN sold 35,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Molineaux Susan sold 35,000 shares of GERN for $86,800 on May 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,340,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3164.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50k whereas that against EBITDA is -8.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6786.

Shares Statistics:

GERN traded an average of 5.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 544.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 27.76M with a Short Ratio of 27.76M, compared to 28.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Geron Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $19.26, with high estimates of $7.87 and low estimates of $45.46.

