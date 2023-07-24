Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $74.86 During Trading Session

After finishing at $76.11 in the prior trading day, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) closed at $74.86, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866040 shares were traded. GKOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GKOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $80 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Burns Thomas William sold 200 shares for $80.01 per share. The transaction valued at 16,002 led to the insider holds 673,963 shares of the business.

Gilliam Joseph E sold 42,099 shares of GKOS for $3,298,036 on Jul 14. The PRESIDENT & COO now owns 120,484 shares after completing the transaction at $78.34 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Burns Thomas William, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $77.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,338,427 and left with 673,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GKOS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.61B and an Enterprise Value of 3.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GKOS has reached a high of $80.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 495.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 596.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.33M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GKOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 5.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.29% and a Short% of Float of 17.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$2.14.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $74.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.6M to a low estimate of $72M. As of the current estimate, Glaukos Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.69M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.09M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.04M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GKOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.86M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349M and the low estimate is $325.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.