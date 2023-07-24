Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $133.10

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) closed the day trading at $133.10 down -6.48% from the previous closing price of $142.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736777 shares were traded. HRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $140 from $150 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Cunningham Christian J sold 9,973 shares for $125.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,249,347 led to the insider holds 57,088 shares of the business.

Silber Lawrence Harris sold 3,401 shares of HRI for $493,349 on Mar 01. The President & CEO now owns 225,010 shares after completing the transaction at $145.06 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Birnbaum Aaron, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,141 shares for $141.69 each. As a result, the insider received 870,132 and left with 44,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.79B and an Enterprise Value of 7.71B. As of this moment, Herc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRI has reached a high of $162.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRI traded about 370.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRI traded about 374.32k shares per day. A total of 29.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HRI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 720.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 1.05M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

HRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.53, up from 2.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for HRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.74 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $4.89 and low estimates of $3.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.54 and $12.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.92. EPS for the following year is $14.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $16.45 and $11.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $817.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $863.14M to a low estimate of $767.5M. As of the current estimate, Herc Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $640.4M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $893.33M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $916M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $854.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.