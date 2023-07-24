High and low EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s current quarter

The price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed at $31.31 in the last session, down -7.39% from day before closing price of $33.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2850543 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Stelzer Laurie sold 4,647 shares for $37.06 per share. The transaction valued at 172,218 led to the insider holds 80,015 shares of the business.

Christensen Jamie sold 619 shares of MRTX for $28,035 on May 24. The EVP & Chief Scientific Officer now owns 124,123 shares after completing the transaction at $45.29 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Cherrington Julie M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 each. As a result, the insider received 113,704 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 970.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $101.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRTX traded on average about 999.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.60M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.18% stake in the company. Shares short for MRTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 7.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.78% and a Short% of Float of 16.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.66 and a low estimate of -$3.36, while EPS last year was -$3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3, with high estimates of -$1.75 and low estimates of -$3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.86 and -$14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.28. EPS for the following year is -$10.3, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.38 and -$15.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.44M to a low estimate of $10.5M. As of the current estimate, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.36M, an estimated increase of 150.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.69M, an increase of 1,304.00% over than the figure of $150.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.16M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44M, up 457.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312M and the low estimate is $79.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 191.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.