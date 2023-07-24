Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $30.18

As of close of business last night, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.18, down -9.04% from its previous closing price of $33.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1133061 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Nichols W Robert III sold 1,500 shares for $31.02 per share. The transaction valued at 46,528 led to the insider holds 9,500 shares of the business.

Feinberg Hill A sold 20,999 shares of HTH for $673,787 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 579,136 shares after completing the transaction at $32.09 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Feinberg Hill A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,001 shares for $32.39 each. As a result, the insider received 291,525 and left with 600,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B. As of this moment, Hilltop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTH has reached a high of $34.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HTH traded 318.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 327.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.15M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HTH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.61, HTH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $116.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.4M to a low estimate of $110.27M. As of the current estimate, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.51M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.79M, a decrease of -7.00% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.98M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.3M and the low estimate is $434.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.