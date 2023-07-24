Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock Closes down -1.08% on Friday Trading

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed the day trading at $8.26 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $8.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3615150 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Dudum Andrew sold 23,800 shares for $9.06 per share. The transaction valued at 215,607 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Dudum Andrew sold 64,469 shares of HIMS for $588,531 on Jul 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.13 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Baird Melissa, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 9,133 shares for $8.68 each. As a result, the insider received 79,283 and left with 454,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMS traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMS traded about 3.11M shares per day. A total of 207.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.09M with a Short Ratio of 22.09M, compared to 20.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.56% and a Short% of Float of 14.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $204.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $202.14M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.56M, an estimated increase of 80.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.69M, an increase of 63.90% less than the figure of $80.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.35M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $856M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $830.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $970.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.