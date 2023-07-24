Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $8.94

As of close of business last night, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.94, down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $9.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530523 shares were traded. HDSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HDSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Prouty Eric A sold 20,000 shares for $9.56 per share. The transaction valued at 191,200 led to the insider holds 142,021 shares of the business.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P bought 1,000 shares of HDSN for $8,270 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 126,578 shares after completing the transaction at $8.27 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Gaglione Kenneth, who serves as the VP-Operations of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $11.53 each. As a result, the insider received 219,070 and left with 3,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HDSN now has a Market Capitalization of 405.24M and an Enterprise Value of 439.16M. As of this moment, Hudson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDSN has reached a high of $12.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HDSN traded 491.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 415.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HDSN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Hudson Technologies, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

