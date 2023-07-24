Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs INSP

After finishing at $318.13 in the prior trading day, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) closed at $307.35, down -3.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538165 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $318.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $307.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 814.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $371.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Griffin Jerry C sold 529 shares for $326.84 per share. The transaction valued at 172,898 led to the insider holds 7,910 shares of the business.

Griffin Jerry C sold 529 shares of INSP for $164,212 on Jul 10. The Director now owns 7,439 shares after completing the transaction at $310.42 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Griffin Jerry C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 529 shares for $322.09 each. As a result, the insider received 170,386 and left with 6,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.97B and an Enterprise Value of 8.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -215.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $330.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 308.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 405.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 287.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.71M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 898.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $136.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.13M to a low estimate of $131.52M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.39M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.13M, an increase of 57.10% over than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $589.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.86M, up 44.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $756.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $788.8M and the low estimate is $730.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.