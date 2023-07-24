Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock Closes down -3.16% on Friday Trading

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) closed the day trading at $336.66 down -3.16% from the previous closing price of $347.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9155049 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ISRG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $377.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MOHR MARSHALL sold 11,250 shares for $325.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,656,250 led to the insider holds 24,136 shares of the business.

DeSantis Robert sold 2,443 shares of ISRG for $793,975 on Jun 14. The EVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 7,259 shares after completing the transaction at $325.00 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, BARRATT CRAIG H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,567 shares for $322.78 each. As a result, the insider received 505,796 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISRG now has a Market Capitalization of 117.97B and an Enterprise Value of 113.82B. As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 70.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $358.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 323.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 270.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ISRG traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ISRG traded about 2.92M shares per day. A total of 350.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.56M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.74 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.52B and the low estimate is $7.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.