Investing in Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed the day trading at $10.07 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $10.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929236 shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPWK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 30, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Marie Olivier sold 222 shares for $10.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,365 led to the insider holds 16,078 shares of the business.

Brown Hayden sold 28,485 shares of UPWK for $260,396 on Jun 20. The President & CEO now owns 1,012,262 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Marie Olivier, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 963 shares for $9.14 each. As a result, the insider received 8,803 and left with 15,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPWK traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPWK traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 132.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.44M with a Short Ratio of 11.44M, compared to 11.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $162.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.5M to a low estimate of $160.9M. As of the current estimate, Upwork Inc.’s year-ago sales were $156.9M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.75M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.32M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.2M and the low estimate is $726.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.