Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) stock

In the latest session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed at $4.58 up 1.55% from its previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721813 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4650.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Ozden Rabia Gurses sold 832 shares for $4.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,102 led to the insider holds 100,531 shares of the business.

Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares of OCUL for $83,397 on Feb 06. The President and CEO now owns 446,281 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Notman Donald, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,476 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 27,458 and left with 139,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUL now has a Market Capitalization of 355.06M and an Enterprise Value of 340.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $7.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6714.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCUL has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 826.96k over the past ten days. A total of 77.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.80M, compared to 6.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$1.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.8M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.27M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.87M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.49M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.