iSun Inc. (ISUN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.37

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) closed the day trading at $0.37 down -7.50% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1871647 shares were traded. ISUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3685.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ISUN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Myrick Frederick JR bought 20,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 12,186 led to the insider holds 744,158 shares of the business.

Peck Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares of ISUN for $28,195 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,613,055 shares after completing the transaction at $0.56 per share. On May 22, another insider, Sullivan John Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,410 and bolstered with 188,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISUN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.98M and an Enterprise Value of 20.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISUN has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2456.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ISUN traded about 593.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ISUN traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 15.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.55M. Insiders hold about 16.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ISUN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $20.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $19.69M. As of the current estimate, iSun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.48M, an estimated increase of 23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.06M, a decrease of -26.60% less than the figure of $23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.45M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.65M and the low estimate is $111.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.