Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock Closes down -1.89% on Friday Trading

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed the day trading at $7.26 down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $7.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791347 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LWLG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when LEONBERGER FREDERICK J sold 49,000 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 379,750 led to the insider holds 154,128 shares of the business.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 100,000 shares of LWLG for $777,000 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 29,128 shares after completing the transaction at $7.77 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Bucchi Ronald A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,625 shares for $8.21 each. As a result, the insider received 226,663 and left with 81,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 830.62M and an Enterprise Value of 804.77M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LWLG traded about 926.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LWLG traded about 891.54k shares per day. A total of 113.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.17M with a Short Ratio of 22.17M, compared to 21.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.38% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.