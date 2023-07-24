Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Lithia Motors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $298.74, down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $309.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615100 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $307.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $295.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $233 from $212 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when McIntyre Shauna sold 200 shares for $248.23 per share. The transaction valued at 49,646 led to the insider holds 2,051 shares of the business.

Hines George N sold 1,490 shares of LAD for $327,129 on May 08. The Chief Innovation&Tech Officer now owns 5,142 shares after completing the transaction at $219.55 per share. On May 01, another insider, McIntyre Shauna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $224.75 each. As a result, the insider received 44,949 and left with 2,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.22B and an Enterprise Value of 16.94B. As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $329.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 269.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAD traded 296.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 302.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.94M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.23% stake in the company. Shares short for LAD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.33M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.03% and a Short% of Float of 12.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.76, LAD has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.75 and a low estimate of $8.56, while EPS last year was $12.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.14, with high estimates of $9.67 and low estimates of $8.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.2 and $33.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.96. EPS for the following year is $36.36, with 14 analysts recommending between $39.25 and $31.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $7.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.18B to a low estimate of $7.33B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.24B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.04B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.23B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.23B and the low estimate is $30.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.