Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) was $0.20 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947440 shares were traded. LTRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2003.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when ALD Holdings Group, LLC sold 2,500,000 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 850,000 led to the insider holds 1,489,484 shares of the business.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. sold 2,500,000 shares of LTRY for $850,000 on May 22. The 10% Owner now owns 10,118,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 09, another insider, ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,300,000 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,035,000 and left with 3,989,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTRY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.25M and an Enterprise Value of 14.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $0.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2100.

Shares Statistics:

LTRY traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 481.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.09M. Insiders hold about 55.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 671.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 603.63k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.