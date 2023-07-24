Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $112.03 in the prior trading day, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $114.30, up 2.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1993426 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MASI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $120 from $205 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when KIANI JOE E bought 6,365 shares for $157.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,342 led to the insider holds 366,055 shares of the business.

KIANI JOE E bought 7,040 shares of MASI for $1,019,352 on Dec 15. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 46,818 shares after completing the transaction at $144.79 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, KIANI JOE E, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 31,994 shares for $123.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,967,010 and bolstered with 39,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.03B and an Enterprise Value of 6.87B. As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $198.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.21M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 1.88M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $491.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $558M to a low estimate of $452.3M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $565.3M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $552.2M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $617.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $495.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.