Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Stock Price Peaks at $3.4015 During Trading

The closing price of Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) was $3.28 for the day, down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869799 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Remley Jay sold 40,000 shares for $3.54 per share. The transaction valued at 141,488 led to the insider holds 745,965 shares of the business.

PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 299,910 shares of MTTR for $798,600 on Jun 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,418,691 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Fay James Daniel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 93,093 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider received 247,888 and left with 1,000,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 970.45M and an Enterprise Value of 515.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0283.

Shares Statistics:

MTTR traded an average of 3.35M shares per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 293.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 14.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.69M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, Matterport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.48M, an estimated increase of 37.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.75M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $37.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.83M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $161.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.12M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.5M and the low estimate is $182.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.