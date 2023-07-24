MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Shares Rise by 0.44% to Close at $2.29

As of close of business last night, MGO Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.29, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322648 shares were traded. MGOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3684 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1625.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGOL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGOL now has a Market Capitalization of 32.61M and an Enterprise Value of 27.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGOL has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9755, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8363.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGOL traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 890.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.01M. Insiders hold about 57.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MGOL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 455.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 237.46k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.