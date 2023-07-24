Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NNOX

After finishing at $13.85 in the prior trading day, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) closed at $14.31, up 3.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900231 shares were traded. NNOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NNOX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNOX now has a Market Capitalization of 789.20M and an Enterprise Value of 716.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 83.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has reached a high of $22.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 973.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.29M. Insiders hold about 14.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NNOX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.42M, compared to 6.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.46% and a Short% of Float of 14.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.2M, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.55M, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.58M, up 55.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.8M and the low estimate is $53.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 340.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.