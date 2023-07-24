Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Shares Rise by 0.31% to Close at $9.59

As of close of business last night, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock clocked out at $9.59, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1641358 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Sheridan Eugene sold 24,358 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 245,285 led to the insider holds 902,552 shares of the business.

Sheridan Eugene sold 32,050 shares of NVTS for $342,294 on Jul 05. The President & CEO now owns 926,910 shares after completing the transaction at $10.68 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Sheridan Eugene, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,666 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 162,993 and left with 958,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.65B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $11.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVTS traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.01M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.15M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 7.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $16.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.53M to a low estimate of $16.5M. As of the current estimate, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.61M, an estimated increase of 91.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.3M, an increase of 98.20% over than the figure of $91.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.94M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.72M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 95.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.