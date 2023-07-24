Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NLTX

After finishing at $0.67 in the prior trading day, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) closed at $0.69, up 3.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017763 shares were traded. NLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Patel Priti sold 3,769 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,608 led to the insider holds 37,313 shares of the business.

Patel Priti sold 14,380 shares of NLTX for $8,588 on Feb 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 31,082 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Smith Sean Michael, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,316 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,980 and left with 15,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 30.59M and an Enterprise Value of -41.16M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLTX has reached a high of $1.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8155, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6515.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 199.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 792.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.04M. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NLTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 226.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 229.62k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.