Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) was $1.40 for the day, up 4.87% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644093 shares were traded. NEGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3108.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEGG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEGG now has a Market Capitalization of 528.86M and an Enterprise Value of 503.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEGG has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1828, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4959.

Shares Statistics:

NEGG traded an average of 472.74K shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 375.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.30M. Insiders hold about 52.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEGG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 2.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Newegg Commerce, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $68.71, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $22.56.

