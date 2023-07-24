Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Rise 0.49% in Day Trading, Closes at $63.18

The price of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed at $63.18 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $62.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624780 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $56 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE sold 7,951 shares for $73.14 per share. The transaction valued at 581,568 led to the insider holds 14,876 shares of the business.

LIPPS RANDALL A bought 4,000 shares of OMCL for $295,040 on Jun 08. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 318,768 shares after completing the transaction at $73.76 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bauer Joanne B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,115 shares for $54.24 each. As a result, the insider received 711,333 and left with 28,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMCL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 3.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $114.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMCL traded on average about 405.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 497.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.38M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OMCL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

