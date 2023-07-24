Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)’s EPS estimates by 1 analysts

As of close of business last night, Park City Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.38, up 2.63% from its previous closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651037 shares were traded. PCYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCYG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 27, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $8 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCYG now has a Market Capitalization of 172.18M and an Enterprise Value of 150.00M. As of this moment, Park’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCYG has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCYG traded 40.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 99.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.81M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PCYG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 908.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 962.41k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, PCYG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.70% for PCYG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $4.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8M to a low estimate of $4.8M. As of the current estimate, Park City Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.6M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.3M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCYG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.05M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.5M and the low estimate is $21.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.