Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed at $8.32 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $8.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1903701 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WOOF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when COUGHLIN RON bought 61,040 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 504,801 led to the insider holds 618,317 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $64,025 on Oct 20. The insider now owns 341,254 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOOF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 5.10B. As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $17.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WOOF traded on average about 2.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 266.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.28M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.54M with a Short Ratio of 16.54M, compared to 13.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 20.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.