Porch Group Inc. (PRCH)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) was $1.27 for the day, down -10.56% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2792866 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Ehrlichman Matt bought 134,462 shares for $1.18 per share. The transaction valued at 159,149 led to the insider holds 11,590,542 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 58,006 shares of PRCH for $61,057 on May 16. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 11,456,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On May 15, another insider, Ehrlichman Matt, who serves as the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of the company, bought 63,796 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,340 and bolstered with 11,398,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 124.23M and an Enterprise Value of 348.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7524.

Shares Statistics:

PRCH traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 951.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 12.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.61% and a Short% of Float of 24.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.77M to a low estimate of $75M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.77M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.29M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.28M and the low estimate is $347.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.