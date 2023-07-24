Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.66 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.72 in the prior trading day, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) closed at $1.66, down -3.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245786 shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 155,815 led to the insider holds 174,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLX now has a Market Capitalization of 118.82M and an Enterprise Value of 119.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 83.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7479.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 691.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.75M. Insiders hold about 11.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 7.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.81% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

