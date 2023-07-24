PUK (Prudential plc): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) closed at $26.93 down -2.64% from its previous closing price of $27.66. On the day, 505308 shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prudential plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUK now has a Market Capitalization of 36.98B and an Enterprise Value of 40.25B. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PUK has traded an average of 441.38K shares per day and 464.65k over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 633.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 390.02k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PUK is 0.38, from 0.19 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 51.50% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2000 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.