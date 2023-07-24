QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Records -7.01% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) was $9.42 for the day, down -7.01% from the previous closing price of $10.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7715400 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on July 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Holme Timothy sold 144,623 shares for $10.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,202 led to the insider holds 766,495 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 76,700 shares of QS for $658,669 on Jul 05. The Chief Development Officer now owns 700,386 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hettrich Kevin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 34,607 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 294,146 and left with 703,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.18B and an Enterprise Value of 3.30B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

QS traded an average of 5.67M shares per day over the past three months and 7.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 440.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.12M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 61.58M with a Short Ratio of 61.58M, compared to 56.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.88% and a Short% of Float of 20.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.02.