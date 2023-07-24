Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.03, up 1.98% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2976639 shares were traded. QRTEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QRTEA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.20 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Rawlinson David sold 89,300 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 82,406 led to the insider holds 372,004 shares of the business.

Wilm Renee L sold 18,100 shares of QRTEA for $16,708 on Mar 17. The Chief Legal/Admin Officer now owns 33,166 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who serves as the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of the company, sold 18,100 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 16,704 and left with 198,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRTEA now has a Market Capitalization of 464.42M and an Enterprise Value of 5.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEA has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5426.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QRTEA traded 9.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 383.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 34.06M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.71B. As of the current estimate, Qurate Retail Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, a decrease of -10.00% less than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRTEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.45B and the low estimate is $10.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.