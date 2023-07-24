RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) closed at $1.37 in the last session, down -25.95% from day before closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985964 shares were traded. RDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3650.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RDHL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDHL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.41M and an Enterprise Value of -5.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has reached a high of $44.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5163.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RDHL traded on average about 187.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.90M. Insiders hold about 4.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RDHL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 79.36k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.98M to a low estimate of $18.5M. As of the current estimate, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $21.61M, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.8M, a decrease of -42.00% less than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.