Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Records 6.29 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.0500 High

After finishing at $1.89 in the prior trading day, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed at $1.64, down -13.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6292660 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,240 led to the insider holds 140,810 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa sold 40,447 shares of RGTI for $57,030 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 26,989 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 10,240 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 212.91M and an Enterprise Value of 128.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0461.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.76M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 6.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

