RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.54 in the prior trading day, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed at $1.50, down -2.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18153915 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.36B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1172.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 723.15M. Insiders hold about 42.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 42.47M with a Short Ratio of 42.47M, compared to 39.62M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $48.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.13M to a low estimate of $48.13M. As of the current estimate, RLX Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $313.71M, an estimated decrease of -84.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.22M, a decrease of -43.90% over than the figure of -$84.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.22M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.28M, down -61.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555.22M and the low estimate is $436.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.